Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 35,309 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 104,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 917.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

