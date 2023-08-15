Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.34 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. Riskified’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Riskified updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Riskified Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 1,525,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $778.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.20. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Riskified by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 9.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

