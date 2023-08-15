Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.68. Riskified shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 446,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

