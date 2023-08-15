Robert W. Baird Boosts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $52.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

ACLX opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $13,079,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,299,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

