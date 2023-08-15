Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals makes up 1.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock remained flat at $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

