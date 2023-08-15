Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bridgetown worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTWN. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 127.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $15,928,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 841,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the third quarter valued at $3,457,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $2,927,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bridgetown stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.34.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

