Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $404,000 in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 440,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Tuesday. 6,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.