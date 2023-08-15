Robinson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II makes up 2.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 19.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

In other BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $37,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Shares of BLE stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 40,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,338. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $11.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.