Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 9,274 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 47,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,865. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

