Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,520 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Roche were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roche by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Roche stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roche

Roche Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.