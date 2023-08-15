Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.09.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

