Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.41. 76,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,983. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.09 and a 200-day moving average of $296.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

