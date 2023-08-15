Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of RMTI opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMTI

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.