Rosenblatt Securities Raises Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $12.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s previous close.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

