Ross Dove Purchases 6,211 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove bought 6,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heritage Global Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 232,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $121.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.29. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGBL. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 142.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 940.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Global by 109.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

