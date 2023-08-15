Roth Mkm Lowers OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $20.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 269,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,192. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

