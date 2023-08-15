Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) a C$19.00 Price Target

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$19.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LUG. CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Shares of LUG stock traded down C$0.55 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.87. 328,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,093. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.14. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$19.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$403,795.00. Corporate insiders own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

