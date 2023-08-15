Royal Bank of Canada Raises Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.