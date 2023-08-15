Royal Bank of Canada Raises Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

KMMPF opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

