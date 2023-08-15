RTX Co. (RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on September 7th

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

RTX has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RTX to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. RTX has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RTX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

