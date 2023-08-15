Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.80. Rumble shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 665,301 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Rumble Trading Down 9.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. Analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rumble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. Sacks David O grew its holdings in Rumble by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sacks David O now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 246,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rumble by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 665,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the 1st quarter worth about $5,040,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

