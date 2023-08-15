Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,792 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 116,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 406.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. 150,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ryanair

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.