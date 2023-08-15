Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Down 32.3% in July

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 303,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Price Performance

NASDAQ RVYL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.16. 207,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,407. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Ryvyl has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.87% and a negative return on equity of 225.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

