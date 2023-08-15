S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.09. The stock had a trading volume of 778,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,732. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.29 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

