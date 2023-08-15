S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Trading Down 0.6 %

Yum China stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. 876,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,658. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.