S.A. Mason LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. 1,234,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

