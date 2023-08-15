S.A. Mason LLC Has $338,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BATS:NOBL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.22. 319,941 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
