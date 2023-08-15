S.A. Mason LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Rollins by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 434,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.