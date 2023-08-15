S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 469.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

