S.A. Mason LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 8,125,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,849,387. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

