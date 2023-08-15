S.A. Mason LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 158,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,697,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,560,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,972. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.