S.A. Mason LLC Sells 89 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 2.1 %

AMGN stock traded up $5.37 on Tuesday, reaching $266.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.80. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

