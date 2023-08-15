S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPMD traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,428. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.