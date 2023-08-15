Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.61 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

