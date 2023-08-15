Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

Safe & Green Trading Down 0.4 %

Safe & Green stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 27,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

