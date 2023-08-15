Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $6.27 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00021508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 108.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $130.74 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00174505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027702 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.27482196 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

