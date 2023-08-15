Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock worth $243,091,759. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

