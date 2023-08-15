Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 191.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock valued at $243,091,759. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,357. The stock has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 553.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

