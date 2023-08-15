Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL remained flat at $27.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.