San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,106,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,216,000 after purchasing an additional 196,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock worth $8,158,444 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.22. 359,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,794. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $184.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

