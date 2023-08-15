San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,903,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

