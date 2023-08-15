San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,128 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 14,359,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,444,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

