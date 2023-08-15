San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. 4,536,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,839. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

