San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Union Pacific comprises 0.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.40. 945,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,237. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

