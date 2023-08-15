San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 161,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000. TriCo Bancshares makes up approximately 2.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 16,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

