San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,040. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.99 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

