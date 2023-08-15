San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.80. 584,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,469. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

