San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,774 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 1,013,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.