San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,051 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,051 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. 9,080,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,808,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

