San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Fastenal stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 743,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

