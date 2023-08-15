SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Down 37.0% in July

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 662,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $145.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

